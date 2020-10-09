Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.83. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 51,694 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.15% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

