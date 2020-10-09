Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 2.02. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

