Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. National Bank Financial downgraded Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $414.28 million and a P/E ratio of -69.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.18.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.0396562 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

