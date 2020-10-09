Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.62.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $120.03 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.42 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $630,552.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

