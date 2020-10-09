Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $16.70 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

