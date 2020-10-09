Friendz Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Friendz has a market cap of $261,424.73 and $90,625.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.98 or 0.04955648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,737,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

