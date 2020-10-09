Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) PT Raised to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$0.65 price objective on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FRO.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 51,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,798. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

