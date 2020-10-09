Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 3.9%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

