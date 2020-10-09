FSD Pharma (HUGE) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FSD Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% FSD Pharma Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

This table compares FSD Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.49 FSD Pharma Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.59

FSD Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma Competitors 136 360 407 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 93.87%. Given FSD Pharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FSD Pharma rivals beat FSD Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

