FunFair Hits 1-Day Volume of $333,959.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and C2CX. FunFair has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $333,959.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00256927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00093848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01528411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00158375 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Livecoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

