G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

GTHX opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

