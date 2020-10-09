GAN’s (GAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

