GAN’s (GAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:GAN opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95.
GAN Company Profile
