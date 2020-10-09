GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 1.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.04 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

