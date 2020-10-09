General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming launches including GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq EV are expected to boost the firm’s prospects. Importantly, the firm has enough cash on the balance sheet to weather the short-term headwinds. It also expects EBIT improvement in 2H20 from the 1H20 levels. The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs powered by new-low cost batteries. While the investment bodes well for long term prospects, the move is likely to strain near term margins. High product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to weigh on the firm’s operating income. Coronavirus concerns and unfavorable forex translations also act as headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.06.

NYSE GM opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.