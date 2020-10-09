Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $752.78

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $752.78 and traded as high as $781.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $781.00, with a volume of 18,510 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 753.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 702.51. The stock has a market cap of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

