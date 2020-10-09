Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141,013.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00010765 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, Binance and Hotbit. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $141,013.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00037985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.01526384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

