GeoDB Price Tops $0.31 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $76,819.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

