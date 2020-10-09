GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.42. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 4,288 shares trading hands.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

