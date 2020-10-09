Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €85.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

ETR:GXI opened at €97.65 ($114.88) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

