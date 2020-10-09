Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 7,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

