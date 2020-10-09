Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $9.90. Glanbia shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 8,157 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLAPF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

