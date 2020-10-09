GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from CSFB

CSFB reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,425.40 ($18.63) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,489.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.