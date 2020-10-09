GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,425.40 ($18.63) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,489.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.