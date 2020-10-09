GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,425.40 ($18.63) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,489.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

