GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.20. GLI Finance shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 16,467 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

