Global Payments’ (GPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $181.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.61. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,432,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

