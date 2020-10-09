Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.77. Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,250,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.07.

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns a 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers, and 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

