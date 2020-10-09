Goldcoin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $152,238.18 and $3.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00433293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011187 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) traded up 90,401.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.03505613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

