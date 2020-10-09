Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
Shares of GSS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,047. The company has a market cap of $453.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
