Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,047. The company has a market cap of $453.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 176.24%. The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.