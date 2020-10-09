Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 361,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.