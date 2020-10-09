Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.59 ($50.11).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.63 and a 200-day moving average of €31.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.