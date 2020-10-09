Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.15 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.11 ($2.48).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.