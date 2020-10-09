Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

MOR stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.99. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

