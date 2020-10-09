Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.90.

GS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.02. 107,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,431. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

