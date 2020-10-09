Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.43.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3,191.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 392,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,660,000 after buying an additional 380,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

