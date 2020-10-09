Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GS. Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.43.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.