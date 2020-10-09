Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. 18,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

