GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $4.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

Several brokerages have commented on GPRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GoPro by 66.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 26.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 87.4% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in GoPro by 35.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $980.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

