Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

