Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 110,477 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

