Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 97,477 shares.

GTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $73,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,591,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,125.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 970,500 shares of company stock worth $218,550 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

