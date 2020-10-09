Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 110,777 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 164.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.