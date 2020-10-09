Graphcoin (GRPH) One Day Volume Hits $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00398514 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012843 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007699 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

