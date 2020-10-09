Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.
In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $82,289.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $125,934,000. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
