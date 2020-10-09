Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $82,289.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $125,934,000. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

