Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.48

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,110.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,199 shares of company stock valued at $887,357. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 274,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

