Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.12

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.12 and traded as low as $133.60. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $135.22, with a volume of 8,909,068 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

