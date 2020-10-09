Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,816 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 2.74% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,201.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GHL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,717. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

