Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Haywood Securities

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE GRN remained flat at $C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,459. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Rnwbl will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

