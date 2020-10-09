Grin Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000895 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 54,436,500 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin, Coinall, TradeOgre, Hotbit, LBank and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

