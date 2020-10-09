Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $430.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

