GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut GVC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMVHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. GVC has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

